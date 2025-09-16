Central Asia and EU forge hydrogen partnership for green transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Green hydrogen, renewable integration, and strengthened European Union-Central Asia cooperation are crucial for a just energy transition, according to energy and foreign policy leaders at the second Central Asian Regional Forum on Decarbonization Diplomacy, held on September 16 in Astana.

The event gathered more than 150 participants from government, international organizations, business, academia, and civil society. The sessions discussed national hydrogen roadmaps, renewable grid integration, inclusivity, investment conditions, and regional certification for a trusted hydrogen market, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

The event featured the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Kazakh Ministry of Energy and the German Hydrogen Diplomacy Office in Astana.

Kazakh energy transition goals

“Green hydrogen has emerged as a strategic energy carrier, vital for reducing emissions, securing energy supplies and unlocking new economic opportunities. (…) These dynamics make regional cooperation indispensable: harmonized policies, coordinated infrastructure development and shared certification frameworks will ensure Central Asia is not only part of the global transition, but its driver,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov at the opening session.

“This gathering comes at a crucial time across the globe. The energy transition is no longer a distant vision for Central Asia. This transition is not just about reducing emissions. It is about economic resilience, regional stability and global relevance,” he said.

One of the major steps in Kazakhstan’s hydrogen plans is the Hyrasia One project in the Mangystau Region, backed by Germany’s Svevind Energy Group, which envisions 40 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity to desalinate water and produce up to two million tons of green hydrogen annually. Issetov noted that this project positions Kazakhstan as a promising supplier of clean hydrogen to both European and Central Asian markets.

He also emphasized human capital, noting Kazakhstan has launched 33 educational programs in renewables, energy efficiency, and hydrogen.

“When we talk about energy transition, a key question arises: who will drive this process? It is about people ready to bring the green strategy to life. (…) We believe that we have to invest in our human capital,” he said, noting that regional cooperation in training and research would ensure the transition is collective and inclusive.

Policy, investment and social balance

Dyusenbay Turganov, deputy of the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, echoed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s call for a green economy, citing the nation’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

“Today, Kazakhstan is steadily increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix. By the end of 2024, renewables already accounted for 9%, and by 2030, we plan to raise this figure to at least 15%,” said Turganov.

To advance the energy transition, Turganov outlined four priorities: improving the investment climate, creating a regional certification system based on EU models, supporting research and training, and expanding cross-border projects.

Vice Energy Minister Bakytzhan Ilyas reinforced this vision, highlighting the need to diversify away from oil, gas, and coal. He said renewables and hydrogen technologies are crucial not only for reducing emissions but also for strengthening energy security. However, he noted challenges, with nearly 90% of renewable projects dependent on imported technologies from Europe and China. He said that developing a domestic industrial base is now a top priority.

Kazakhstan’s long-term energy master plan through 2035 has been approved, but Ilyas highlighted the need to refine it to include flexible hydropower generation.

“Each new renewable energy source can create imbalances that increase imports from neighboring countries, posing risks to our energy security. That is why, under the just energy transition platform, we will carefully prepare high-quality, long-term master plans for new capacity, with an emphasis on unlocking the region’s hydropower potential. All the prerequisites exist. We simply need to approach the task more systematically,” Ilyas said.

He added that other central bodies beyond the ministry should ensure social justice, attract investment, and support small and medium-sized businesses during the transition.

From concept to regional practice

Manuel Andresh, head of the Hydrogen Diplomacy Office in Astana, said hydrogen has rapidly moved from concept to policy.

“Two years ago, few spoke about hydrogen, let alone green hydrogen. (…) Since then, the region has announced major projects; green hydrogen entered university curricula and industry seminars; and it has been written into roadmaps, strategies and just transition plans,” said Andresh.

“The question is no longer whether green hydrogen will play a role, but which role it will play in Central Asia,” he added.

EU perspective: targets and tools

EU Ambassador Aleška Simkić reminded participants that current global policies put the world on track for a 2.7-degree Celsius rise, far above the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree target.

“It’s very clear that we have to do something in order to change this course. (…) We want to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and we want to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030. This transition is not only about protecting the planet, but it is also about driving investment. It’s about innovation. It is about industrial modernization, while safeguarding our competitiveness under the European Clean Industrial Deal,” she said.

Simkić said Europe’s “hydrogen valleys” demonstrate how hydrogen can be integrated into regional economies and noted that Kazakhstan, with its vast wind and solar resources, is well-positioned to pursue similar projects to support gradual decarbonization.

She said that energy and water management are key regional priorities and noted the planned 2026 regional environmental summit in Astana would provide an opportunity to deliver tangible outcomes.

Germany: building a hydrogen economy

German Ambassador Monika Iwersen said green hydrogen is central to decarbonizing industries and securing clean energy supplies.

“The issue of environment and protection of climate change and green transition is very much on the agenda of the new German government, which was formed this year. We are continuing our efforts to provide resources for that, but also are very strongly continuing to look at our cooperation with international partners such as Kazakhstan in green transition and in environmental and climate protection,” said Iwersen.

She recalled a spring visit by Anke Rehlinger, the head of the Bundesrat, Germany’s second parliamentary chamber, who is also the prime minister of Saarland, a small federal state with a long history of steel production. That state, she noted, is now looking with strong interest at green hydrogen to produce green steel to stay competitive in the future.

Iwersen noted that Germany’s hydrogen diplomacy initiative seeks to build a global network of partners.

“Your region possesses tremendous potential for renewable energies – from abundant sun to powerful winds and water resources. This potential makes you not only key partners in our shared fight against climate change, but also potentially leading actors in the global green hydrogen market,” she said.

News.Az