Certificates of appreciation presented to “MEDIA Volunteers” (PHOTO)

A group of “MEDIA Volunteers” was presented with certificates of appreciation for their merits in organizing the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution” held as part of the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” and on the occasion of the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press.

The certificates were presented by Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), News.Az reports.

Ismayilov stated that the support provided by “MEDIA volunteers” in organizing the Shusha Global Media Forum is of great importance. He advised the young volunteers about their professions and careers and wished them success in their activities.

Later on, the volunteers shared their impressions of the Forum and informed about the work they did. After the screening of a video prepared by volunteers about the Shusha Global Media Forum, certificates of appreciation were presented.

The Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution” held on July 21-23 brought together 150 participants from 49 countries including state news agencies from 34 countries, as well as 12 international and media organizations. Moreover, the Forum is attended by 60 local media heads and representatives.

The three-day forum featured the presentation of various international projects, the holding of exhibitions, cultural events, as well as training sessions for photographers and TV journalists. In addition, numerous cooperation agreements were signed as part of the forum.

During the forum, conditions were created for increasing the practical knowledge of young people, stimulating their creative and innovative potential, and supporting their personal and professional development.

News.Az