Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova meets Lithuanian Foreign Minister (PHOTO)

Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis as part of her current official visit to that country, Press and Public Relations Department of Milli Majlis told News.Az.

According to Sahiba Gafarova, new realia are set in across the South Caucasus after Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020. The conflict is committed to history. Azerbaijan is repairing and rebuilding independently its de-occupied territories, wants peace and security in the region, and has repeatedly invited Armenia to sign a peace treaty based on mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity. This would make it possible to begin delimiting and demarking the state borders, reopen all the communications in the region and normalize the relations. Armenia truly should take in the new reality of the region and discharge what tasks befall it in the cause of ensuring peace and stability in our corner of the world.

The Lithuanian minister was then made aware of the projects underway and the investment opportunities of our country. The Chair of the Milli Majlis pointed at the excellent investing options linked to the Alat Free Economic Zone, the Araz Valley Free Economic Zone, and the Aghdam Industrial Park being hatched in our de-occupied territories as well as agrarian parks, the ICT, and the renewable energy sector. Azerbaijan invites Lithuanian companies to invest in the projects undertaken down here, too, Sahiba Gafarova said. She went further to bring up the strategic significance of the Zangazur Corridor, saying that its opening would clear new horizons not merely for the region but also for the European Union Member States.





News.Az