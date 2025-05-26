Chairman of AIR Center: We must prevent the spread of ideas of radical groups at all costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Today, unfortunately, radical religious groups dress their ideologies in ugly forms," said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) at the international scientific conference themed "Islamophobia: Unveiling Bias and Dismantling Stigmas" held in Baku, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that tendencies of Islamophobia are not only fear against Islam but also an ideological structure: "Examples of this have been given in various works. We see examples related to the distortion of Islam not only in discussions but also in academic works. Today, unfortunately, radical religious groups dress their ideologies in ugly forms. We must prevent the spread of radical groups’ ideas by all means. We are especially talking about the Muslim ummah. We have seen manifestations of Islamophobia in both Jewish and Buddhist societies. I believe that each of us must prevent this."

News.Az