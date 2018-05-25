Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament to leave for Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov will leave for Tbilisi on May 26 to participate in the events related to the centenary of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, Trend reports.

The president, prime minister, chairman of the Georgian Parliament, heads of state and government invited to the centenary will take part in the event.

Asadov will deliver speech at the round table meeting on “Cooperation for development: strategy for the next 100 years” to be held in the Georgian Parliament.

It is planned that Asadov will meet heads of the delegations participating in the event as part of the visit.

