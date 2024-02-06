Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission meets with OTS Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met with a delegation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) led by Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, who is visiting Azerbaijan to observe the snap presidential election in the country scheduled for February 7.

Panahov highlighted the significance of the upcoming election for the Azerbaijani people, particularly emphasizing its conduct in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, including Khankendi, Lachin, Shusha, and other districts. He assured that all necessary conditions had been established at the polling stations in these liberated territories.

Panahov also briefed the OTS delegation about the pre-election preparatory process and revealed the number of the domestic and foreign observers, as well as the conditions created for the local and foreign media outlets to cover the election process. He clarified that local media do not require accreditation for the elections, while foreign media outlets have already been accredited. Additionally, Panahov mentioned the approval of accreditation for three organizations, including the “Oracle Advisory Group”, to conduct exit polls during the election.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to observe the election process, Secretary General Omuraliyev commended the conduct of the election across the entire territory of Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence in the Azerbaijani people's exercise of their political will by voting for the best candidate.

“We strongly believe that the election will be held excellently in Azerbaijan,” the OTS Secretary General added.

Omuraliyev also conveyed his confidence that the upcoming election would contribute to the development and prosperity of Azerbaijan.

News.Az