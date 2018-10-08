Yandex metrika counter

Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office to visit Kazakhstan

Pashazade will participate in the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahashukur Pashazade will pay a visit to Astana, Kazakhstan, AZERTAC reports. 

He will participate in the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held on October 10-11 under the patronage of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will deliver a speech at the congress and also hold several meetings on the margins of the event.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

