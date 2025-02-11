Champions League knockout phase play-offs: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and more

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs begin, with teams eyeing a spot in the Round of 16.

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in a highly anticipated clash, while Paris Saint-Germain looks to overcome French rivals Brest in their bid for progression.

News.Az, citing UEFA.com, previews the upcoming action as the first-leg ties kick off, setting the stage for thrilling encounters in Europe’s premier club competition.

February 11

Brest vs Paris

League phase performance: Brest 18th (W4 D1 L3); Paris 15th (W4 D1 L3)

Owner Denis Le Saint could hardly contain his excitement ahead of Brest’s first Champions League campaign. “It’s like we have climbed Mont Blanc,” he said as they learned the identity of their league phase opponents back in August. Enthused, but not overawed, coach Eric Roy and his squad have continued climbing, reaching the knockout phase after earning four league phase wins and an impressive draw against German champions Leverkusen. But as the knockout phase kicks off, they have set their sights on new peaks again. “We want to keep going and make even more history,” assures goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

French counterparts and reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris will be hoping to halt their advance, and they are in fearsome form. After an emphatic conclusion to their league phase campaign – defeating Stuttgart 4-1 for their third win in a row – Paris claimed a 5-2 victory over Brest in Ligue 1, just ten days ahead of their knockout phase play-off meeting. With a hat-trick in each of those games, Ousmane Dembélé became the first Paris player to hit three in consecutive competitive matches. “It’s wonderful when you have a player like Ousmane in this form,” beamed coach Luis Enrique.

This will only be the second all-French tie in the Champions League proper, the first coming between Lyon and Bordeaux in the quarter-finals of the 2009/10 season.

Juventus vs PSV

League phase performance: Juventus 20th (W3 D3 L2); PSV 14th (W4 D2 L2)

Juventus and PSV kicked off their league phase campaigns with a Matchday 1 meeting at Juventus Stadium and now, having both progressed to the knockout phase, they meet again in Turin. Following the 3-1 victory in September, coach Thiago Motta urged Juventus to “improve on a lot of things” despite the positive result. After completing their league phase campaign with a 2-0 loss to Benfica, Motta highlighted the need for growth once more. “Unfortunately we lacked something in the last 20 metres – we just couldn’t make the difference.” Is the best yet to come for Juventus?

PSV coach Peter Bosz described the Matchday 1 defeat as “one of our worst performances,” but remains confident thanks to the improvement his side has shown since. That progress was underlined on Matchday 8, when Liverpool's 100% record was ended by a 3-2 defeat in Eindhoven. “We have really grown as a team, we play much better now,” said Bosz. “Juventus is a strong opponent, but we believe we are better than them.”

Juventus have won five of their last eight meetings with Dutch opponents in UEFA club competition (D2 L1).

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

League phase performance: Man City 22nd (W3 D2 L3); Real Madrid 11th (W5 D0 L3)

For the fourth season running, Manchester City and Real Madrid will face off in the knockout phase of this competition. Adding to the intrigue, the side that progressed from this tie in each of the previous three campaigns ended their season with a Champions League title; Real Madrid earning their 14th and 15th crowns in 2021/22 and 2023/24 while Man City claimed their first in 2022/23.

To continue that streak, both sides will have to improve on mixed league phase campaigns. Anything less than the win they recorded over Club Brugge on Matchday 8 would have eliminated Pep Guardiola’s side, while Real Madrid lost three of their opening five before finishing with three consecutive wins. Despite inconsistency, there is no doubting the quality of both sides. “If you want to win the Champions League, you have to beat the best,” said Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on the prospect of a rematch.

Real Madrid have knocked English clubs out of the Champions League knockout phase 13 times, which is more than any other side.

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund

League phase performance: Sporting CP 23rd (W3 D2 L3); B. Dortmund 10th (W5 D0 L3)

Having come from behind to secure a knockout phase spot with a 1-1 draw against Bologna on Matchday 8, Sporting are prepared for another high-pressure encounter, this time against Dortmund. Ahead of that decisive draw, coach Rui Borges was emphatic: “Sporting will go into any game or competition to win. We want to be competitive; the club and history demand this." Will that same hunger propel them to victory?

Dortmund enter the knockout phase with new coach Niko Kovač, who takes up the position previously held by Nuri Şahin and, briefly, interim coach Mike Tullberg. The trip to Lisbon will only be Kovač’s second game in charge, his first a Bundesliga tie with Stuttgart on Saturday, so he will be keen to make a strong impression. Indeed, the Croatian coach spoke of an “absolute determination, heart and willingness,” to succeed in the Champions League upon his unveiling.

Sporting CP won the last Champions League meeting between these clubs in November 2021, but Borussia Dortmund had won all three before then.

Wednesday 12 February

Club Brugge vs Atalanta

League phase performance: Club Brugge 24th (W3 D2 L3); Atalanta 9th (W4 D3 L1)

Despite the 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Matchday 8, Club Brugge carry a sense of triumph into the knockout phase. “We can be very proud of the way we performed during the league phase, we are happy that we are going through, and we remain ambitious,” said coach Nicky Hayen. As for that defeat in Manchester, the 44-year-old Belgian hopes it will prove instructive. “It may also be a good lesson regarding the mistakes we made today and how they were punished immediately,” he said at full-time.

Only defeated once on their path to the knockout phase qualification, Atalanta proved themselves formidable opponents during their league phase campaign. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side earned two wins by five-goal margins and held second-placed Barcelona to a 2-2 draw on Matchday 8 which left opposition coach Hansi Flick convinced of their quality. “We played a very good team with a great philosophy,” he said.



Club Brugge last defeated an Italian side in UEFA club competition in October 2003, going winless in the 15 fixtures since (D6 L9).

Monaco vs Benfica

League phase performance: Monaco 17th (W4 D1 L3); Benfica 16th (W4 D1 L3)

Memories of a thrilling 3-2 win on Matchday 5 are still fresh for Benfica as they return to Monaco in the knockout phase. Late goals from Arthur Cabral and Zeki Amdouni, both assisted by the superb Ángel Di María, inspired that turnaround victory in November, which led coach Bruno Lage to praise the response of his players in a “very emotional game”. He was similarly pleased as Benfica earned a crucial victory over Juventus on Matchday 8, which he deemed a "deserved win against a very strong team."

Reduced to ten following the second half dismissal of Wilfried Singo, Monaco will look back on that loss as a missed opportunity in a campaign that included wins over top eight finishers Aston Villa and Barcelona. “The overall feeling is that we had the ability to win that game,” said forward Folarin Balogun at full-time. They have their opportunity to make amends at Stade Louis II, but will they take advantage of it?

In addition to their league phase loss, Monaco failed to win against Benfica in two Champions League meetings in 2014 (D1 L1).

Celtic vs Bayern München

League phase performance: Celtic 21st (W3 D3 L2); Bayern München 12th (W5 D0 L3)

Coach Brendan Rodgers believes the lessons from an impressive league phase campaign have prepared his side for a meeting with one of the “top teams” in Europe. “We’ve shown clear progression, both in our football and our mentality and attitude,” said Rodgers, who was also at the helm during the last Champions League meetings between these two clubs – two Celtic losses in 2017, including a home defeat. “We will give everything over the course of these two legs,” he said, hopeful of improving his record against the Bavarian club.

Bayern are eagerly anticipating the tie too, spurred on by domestic form which places them top of the Bundesliga table, and a record of four wins from five to conclude their league phase campaign. “They’ll be two difficult games, but we’re excited. It’s a new opponent for me. You always like new experiences as a player,” said winger Serge Gnabry. Veteran forward Thomas Müller, meanwhile, offered a straightforward call to action for his team-mates: “Let’s rock it!”

Celtic are yet to defeat Bayern in UEFA club competition after four attempts (D1 L3).

Feyenoord vs Milan

League phase performance: Feyenoord 19th (W4 D1 L3); Milan 13th (W5 D0 L3)

Feyenoord arrive in the knockout phase on the back of an impressive league phase campaign, headlined by a 3-0 victory over Bayern and a turnaround draw at Man City. However, a 6-1 defeat at Lille on Matchday 8 has given the Dutch side plenty to think about as they prepare for Milan. "At the start of the competition, nobody expected us to be in this position," said defender Dávid Hancko. "If we forget the first game [a 4-0 home defeat to Leverkusen] and the last game, we did some incredible things. The games against Bayern and City, I’ll never forget them."

Milan occupied a top eight position as Matchday 8 began, but defeat at GNK Dinamo saw them fall down the standings. Coach Sergio Conceição regretted the lack of aggression in that performance, but was buoyed by a more spirited display against city rivals Inter in Serie A in their following match. “Our intensity, aggression and hunger to win the game were at their highest,” the Portuguese coach said, despite settling for a 1-1 draw.

Milan are winless in their previous four matches against Dutch opposition in UEFA club competition, excluding qualifying.

News.Az