Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg in the 16th round of the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich secured a major victory over Wolfsburg in a match of the 16th round of the German football championship.

The meeting in Munich ended with a score of 8:1 in favor of the hosts, News.Az reports.

Michael Oliseh scored twice for the winners, while Luis Diaz, Raphael Guerreiro, Harry Kane, and Leon Goretzka each scored. Wolves defenders Kilian Fischer and Moritz Jenz also scored their own goals. Dzenan Pejčinović scored the visitors' consolation goal.

Bayern Munich has 44 points and leads the Bundesliga, 11 points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund. Wolfsburg (15 points) is in 14th place.

In the next round, Vincent Kompany's team will play away against Cologne, and the Wolves will host St. Pauli. Both matches will take place on January 14.

