Chargé d’Affaires: US firms to help realize August 8 agreements

US Charge d'Affaires Amy Carlon has welcomed representatives of 31 leading US companies to Baku to discuss investment and economic cooperation opportunities, US Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on X.

It was noted that this is the first business delegation to Azerbaijan led by the US Chamber of Commerce and is part of US efforts to expand economic cooperation as envisaged in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by President Trump and President Ilham Aliyev in August 2025, News.Az reports.

Acting Charge d'Affaires Carlon said that US companies are the most innovative companies in the world and will contribute to realizing the full potential of the August 8 agreements.

