Charles Michel and Emmanuel Macron welcome release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The release by Azerbaijan and reparation to Armenia of eight Armenian detainees is another sign of positive developments, President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted on Monday, News.Az reports.

Michel noted that the positive step has been achieved following his quadripartite meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Macron, in turn, praised Azerbaijan’s humanitarian step.

“Eight Armenian detainees were released by Azerbaijan and transferred from Baku to Yerevan. They are reunited with their families; from whom they had been separated for several months. Thank you to our diplomats as well as to our military mobilized in this operation. We are moving forward,” the French leader tweeted.

Guided by the principle of humanism, Azerbaijan on Monday returned eight Armenian servicemen to Yerevan.

Some of them are the servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 when Azerbaijan suppressed a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of Kalbajar district of the state border.





News.Az