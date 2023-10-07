Charles Michel makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 7, President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on regional issues.

The head of state noted that including Azerbaijan in the quadrilateral statement without the participation of Azerbaijan in Granada was not the right approach. President Ilham Aliyev also said that due to the well-known position of France, Azerbaijan did not participate in the meeting in Granada. The head of state emphasized that the provision of weapons by France to Armenia was an approach that was not serving peace, but one intended to inflate a new conflict, and if any new conflict occurs in the region, France would be responsible for causing it.

The President of Azerbaijan pointed out that the anti-Azerbaijani statement adopted by the European Parliament on the basis of a xenophobic and chauvinistic approach and the opinions expressed in it were unacceptable, adding that this did not serve peace and stability in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan had fully restored its sovereignty by using the right of self-defense in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, and neutralized illegal military units existing in its territory. In this regard, the steps taken by Azerbaijan were in full accordance with international law. The head of state added that, on the contrary, the states that did not understand the essence of this issue had serious problems with international law due to their policies in different regions of the world.

President Ilham Aliyev said the central government had provided humanitarian assistance to the Armenian residents of Karabakh and the process of their registration had started. The President of Azerbaijan stressed that it was the so-called regime that had forced Armenians to leave the territory.

President Ilham Aliyev said that eight villages of Azerbaijan were still under Armenian occupation, and stressed the importance of liberating these villages from occupation.

The head of state noted that work was being carried out towards the creation of a regional transport corridor between Azerbaijan and Iran, and that a groundbreaking ceremony had been held for the construction of a bridge and border and customs infrastructure, as well as shore fortification projects in the area near Aghband settlement of the Zangilan district.

Charles Michel said that the European Union was ready to continue its efforts towards the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

News.Az