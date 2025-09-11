Chelsea charged by FA over 74 alleged agent payment breaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chelsea Football Club faces 74 charges from the Football Association concerning payments to agents between 2009 and 2022.

The charges are primarily focused on events which occurred between the 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was in control of the club from 2003 to 2022, before selling Chelsea to a consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

The alleged rule breaches concern agents, intermediaries and third-party investments in players.

Chelsea, who said they had reported the potential rule breaches to the FA themselves, have until 19 September to respond.

There are a wide range of options available to sanction Chelsea, including a fine, transfer embargo and points deduction. However, the Blues' high level of co-operation will be factored in.

"During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and other potential breaches of FA rules," Chelsea said.

"Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including the FA.

"The club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the club's files and historical data."

In July 2023, Chelsea were fined £8.6m by Uefa for breaking Financial Fair Play rules as a result of "submitting incomplete financial information" between 2012 and 2019.

Those breaches were reported by the new Stamford Bridge ownership following the club's sale in May 2022.

News.Az