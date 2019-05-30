Chelsea scorers set records in Europa League drubbing of Arsenal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wednesday’s Europa League final saw each of Chelsea’s three goal-scorers set or equal records, according to Goal.

Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Eden Hazard each scored in a game that saw the West London side lift the Europa League trophy and their opponents Arsenal miss out on next season's Champions League as a result.

Former Gunner Giroud opened the scoring for the Blues, his 11th goal in the Europa League this season, tops in the competition.

Giroud also surpassed Just Fontaine as the highest French scorer in a single European season. Fontaine’s record had stood for 60 years.

Chelsea went one better against Arsenal on Wednesday, winning 4-1, with Eden Hazard netting his side’s final two goals.

