Chief of Azerbaijani Army's General Staff check combat training of several military units

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited the Commando Brigades and other military units to conduct a sudden inspection of the units’ combat training, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The official checked the improvement of the practical skills of commanders in making decisions and using forces, the combat training of units, as well as the organization and conduct of combat duty.

Valiyev gave instruction on paying main attention in the process of increasing the level of combat training to the planned and systematic conduct of exercises and training, ensuring combat interoperability between the Army Corps, formations, and control bodies, individual training of servicemen, as well as the accurate and timely fulfillment of tasks by combat personnel.

While talking about increasing the intensity and quality of exercises and training, the official instructed to conduct them in conditions close to real combat, and with consideration of the experience gained during the second Karabakh War, as well as recent operations, especially the September border clashes.

Speaking of the reforms carried out in the field of army development under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Colonel General Valiyev emphasized that as a result of the measures taken during the post-war period, the operational and combat capabilities of the Azerbaijan Army have significantly increased.

The chief of the General Staff delivered the defense minister's tasks to the military personnel and relevant officers.

