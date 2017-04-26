Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff attends int’l defense exhibition in Croatia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov took part in the 4th Adriatic S

The purpose of this event, sponsored and conducted by the Croatian Ministry of Defense, is the convergence of defense industry specialists and manufacturers with the leaders, executors and defense industry policymakers to discuss procurement of modern defense technologies, APA reports.

The exhibition is attended by up to 70 foreign delegations and over 500 local and foreign companies.

The exhibition opening ceremony was attended by the Croatian president, defense minister and other officials.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani deputy minister of defense familiarized with the exhibition and held bilateral meetings.

News.Az

