Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff holds several meetings in Oklahoma

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on a visit to the United States of America, met with the Governor of the US state of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, and the Adjutant General for Oklahoma and commander of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard, Brigadier General Thomas Mancino, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Colonel General K. Valiyev assessed K. Stitt's visit paid in 2021 to the Azerbaijani regions liberated from occupation as a vivid example of high-level bilateral relations.

Speaking about the participation of Azerbaijan Army servicemen in international peacekeeping operations, Colonel General K. Valiyev noted that Azerbaijan honorably fulfilled its obligations and was one of the last among the partner countries to withdraw its peacekeepers from Afghanistan.

The sides held a detailed exchange of views on the joint activities carried out between the Azerbaijan Army and the US Oklahoma Army National Guard within the framework of the State Partnership Program, as well as discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Then the Azerbaijani delegation participated in a solemn ceremony dedicated to the 20th anniversary of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Army and the US Oklahoma Army National Guard.

News.Az