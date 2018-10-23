Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces meets Israeli Defense Minister
First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Najmeddin Sadikov has met with Minister of Defense of Israel Avigdor Lieberman in Tel Aviv.
The sides discussed regional security, military, military-technical cooperation between the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
