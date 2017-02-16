Chiefs of US, Russia general staffs agree to work to reduce tensions

Chiefs of US, Russia general staffs agree to work to reduce tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford held a meeting in Baku Feb. 16, Russia’s Defe

Gerasimov and Dunford outlined vectors of joint work aimed at easing tensions and preventing military incidents, according to the message, Trend reports.

The sides also exchanged views on the current state of the Russia-US relations, international security situation in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and other key regions of the world, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

News.Az

News.Az