Children Helpline starts cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations

The hotline service supported by Azercell to include new features to protect children from accidents

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has been added to the list of government agencies cooperating with the Azerbaijan Children Helpline established and operating with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC. Under the new cooperation effective from March, appeals from children and adolescents to the "112" service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will be transferred directly to the Children Helpline. The “112” hotline usually receives calls from people in need, including children and the elderly. Therefore, the new cooperation is very important in terms of helping minors in difficult situations, preventing any accidents that may occur, and providing immediate professional assistance to adolescents facing psychological pressure and violence.

It should be noted that the "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is available any time of the day from landline numbers, all types of payphones and mobile operators for free.

Every year, the Children Helpline provides free assistance to thousands of children and adolescents facing various difficulties. The service, aimed at protecting children from psychological and physical harm, has been working in cooperation with the “Reliable Future” Social Initiative Public Union, Azercell, UNICEF Azerbaijan and state institutions dealing with children's problems for more than 11 years of its operation. During this period, the Azerbaijan Children Helpline responded to more than 53,000 calls. All appeals received by the center are heard by lawyers, psychologists and social workers. The applicants are given the necessary advice, and referred to the appropriate authorities, as needed. Emergency psychological assistance is also provided to children and their families by the qualified staff of the center.

Azerbaijan Children Helpline service can be reached any time of the day dialing the short number 116-111, via mobile numbers +994 50 680 22 80; +994 51 580 22 80; +994 51 880 11 80; +994 51 880 22 80, also via e-mail: ushaqqaynarxetti@gmail.com , Facebook and Instagram, live chat on the website of the center or mobile application “uşaqqaynarxetti”.

News.Az