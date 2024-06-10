China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to implement joint railway project

+ ↺ − 16 px

A roadmap for the implementation of an agreement on a joint railway project between China, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan was signed.

The document was signed during a meeting between Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Mahkamov, Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Tekebaev and Deputy Chief Engineer of Chinese Railways Ju Guojiang, News.Az reports.At the meeting, the participants also signed a memorandum on the establishment of a working group.The sides discussed the implementation of tasks defined by the intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad, signed on June 6, as well as mechanisms for financing the project.Earlier, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China signed an agreement on cooperation in the joint promotion of the railroad project.The agreement puts the project on the fast track to completion. It calls for teamwork between the three countries on railroad financing, building, operation, and maintenance.Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan, previously stated that building on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad line would begin in October of this year.

News.Az