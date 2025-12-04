Yandex metrika counter

China builds world's largest non-permanent straw maze - VIDEO

  • Video
  • Share
China builds world's largest non-permanent straw maze - VIDEO
Image: Xinhua

Jiamusi, located in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, is now home to the world’s largest non-permanent straw maze.

The recently completed maze has earned a new Guinness World Record, attracting attention for its scale and design, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      