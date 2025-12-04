China builds world's largest non-permanent straw maze - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jiamusi, located in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, is now home to the world’s largest non-permanent straw maze.

The recently completed maze has earned a new Guinness World Record, attracting attention for its scale and design, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

The world's largest non-permanent straw maze has recently been constructed in Jiamusi, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, setting a new Guinness World Record. pic.twitter.com/qAznlf7w0n — Xinhua Culture&Travel (@XinhuaTravel) December 4, 2025

News.Az