China dismisses two highest-ranking generals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese authorities removed two senior military leaders from their positions. The move concerns Central Military Commission (CMC) members Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, both of whom played key roles at the highest levels of the People’s Liberation Army, News.Az reports citing Civicidea.

Zhang Youxia served as Vice Chairman of the CMC and was considered one of the most influential figures in the Chinese military. For years, he was regarded as a close associate of President Xi Jinping and played a significant role in military reforms and the modernization of the armed forces.

Liu Zhenli held the position of Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the CMC and was responsible for operational planning and overall combat readiness of the military.

According to the official version, the generals were removed due to “serious disciplinary violations,” and investigative procedures have been launched against them. However, Chinese authorities have not provided detailed information about the nature of the allegations. At this stage, it has not been officially confirmed whether the generals have been detained, although they have completely disappeared from the public sphere.

According to a report cited by The Wall Street Journal and referenced by The Straits Times, Zhang Youxia is suspected of leaking highly sensitive information related to China’s nuclear weapons program to the United States, as well as accepting large bribes in exchange for official decisions, including military promotions. The report is based on sources familiar with an internal briefing in Beijing. Chinese authorities have not publicly confirmed these specific allegations.

The latest update was released on January 26, when state media and international outlets reported that Beijing once again emphasized the importance of “party discipline and political integrity” within the military.

It remains unclear who will replace the dismissed generals and how this decision will affect China’s military structure and system of governance.

News.Az