China fireworks factory blast death toll rises to 37 as rescue operations conclude

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The death toll from a powerful explosion at a fireworks factory in central China has risen to 37, with authorities confirming that rescue operations at the site have now been completed.

The blast occurred earlier this week at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Liuyang, a city in Hunan province widely known as a major hub for fireworks production. Local officials said one person remains missing while dozens of others were injured and are receiving treatment in hospitals, News.Az reports, citing News.Az reports, citing Asia One.

Emergency teams were deployed immediately after the explosion, with hundreds of rescue personnel working at the scene amid dangerous conditions caused by flammable materials stored at the facility. Authorities later confirmed that all on-site rescue efforts had been concluded.

Investigators have launched a formal probe into the cause of the explosion. Several individuals have been summoned for questioning as part of the investigation, and local fireworks production has been temporarily suspended for safety inspections.

Liuyang, often described as China’s “fireworks capital,” produces a significant share of the country’s fireworks output, and the incident is being treated as one of the most serious industrial accidents in the region in recent years.

News.Az