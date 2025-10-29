China, India hold ‘active’ talks on border management

+ ↺ − 16 px

The militaries of China and India held talks over the weekend to discuss management of their disputed border, agreeing to use existing mechanisms to address any on-ground issues and maintain stability, both countries confirmed on Wednesday.

The discussions mark another step in the ongoing dialogue between the two Asian powers, following a 2024 pact aimed at easing tensions along the Himalayan frontier. The agreement came after a deadly 2020 clash that left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to China’s Defence Ministry, the latest round of high-level military talks was held on the Indian side of the border meeting point on Saturday. India’s Foreign Ministry said both sides agreed to continue engagement through “military and diplomatic channels.”

Since last year’s agreement, bilateral relations have improved, with the resumption of direct flights and increased trade and investment.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China in August for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, meeting President Xi Jinping for the first time in seven years. Both leaders described India and China as “development partners, not rivals,” and discussed strengthening economic ties amid global tariff uncertainty.

