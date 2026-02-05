China, Laos agree to designate 2026 as 'Friendship Year'

In his letter, Xi joined Thongloun—general secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and president of Laos—in announcing the launch of a series of celebratory events to mark the friendship year, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Xi said China and Laos are good neighbors and close friends linked by mountains and rivers, bound by generations of friendship. He described the two countries as good comrades and reliable partners who share common ideals and a shared future.

In recent years, Xi noted, both sides have pursued development through mutual benefit, addressed challenges through unity and cooperation, and firmly supported each other on matters involving their respective core interests, delivering concrete benefits to the peoples of both nations.

Recalling his multiple meetings with Thongloun, Xi said they had reached important consensus on advancing the building of a China–Laos community with a shared future and jointly mapped out a blueprint for the development of party-to-party and state-to-state relations under new circumstances.

With the arrival of the new year symbolizing renewal, Xi said China–Laos relations are now at their best in history and enjoy broad prospects for future development.

China has consistently viewed its relations with Laos from a strategic and long-term perspective, Xi added, and is willing to use the celebration of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the friendship year as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation, strengthen strategic coordination, and push the China–Laos community with a shared future to the forefront of state-to-state relations. He said these efforts would make greater contributions to regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

In his New Year greetings to Xi, Thongloun said that under Xi’s care and guidance, the traditional Laos–China friendship has continued to grow stronger, political mutual trust has deepened, and comprehensive strategic cooperation has produced fruitful results.

Thongloun pledged to instruct relevant Lao departments to work closely with the Chinese side to ensure the success of events marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the friendship year. He also said Laos would work to build a high-standard, high-quality, and high-level Laos–China community with a shared future, further elevating bilateral relations and practical cooperation across all fields in the new era and setting an example for building a community with a shared future for humanity.