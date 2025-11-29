China patrols Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea
China’s military and coast guard conducted patrols around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday.
The move is described as part of efforts to “resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, maritime rights and interests.” The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet responded to requests for comment, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua news agency.