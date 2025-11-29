Yandex metrika counter

China patrols Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea

  • World
  • Share
China patrols Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea
Photo: Getty Images

China’s military and coast guard conducted patrols around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday.

The move is described as part of efforts to “resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, maritime rights and interests.” The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet responded to requests for comment, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua news agency.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      