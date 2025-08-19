China's foreign minister to visit Pakistan for strategic dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Pakistan for three days this week to hold talks with his counterpart Ishaq Dar, according to an official statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The sixth round of China-Pakistan strategic dialogue with be held in Islamabad after Wang reaches Pakistan on Wednesday.

It would be Wang’s second visit to Pakistan in three years, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

“China and Pakistan are iron-clad friends and all-weather friends,” Mao said, adding that the two sides will conduct “in-depth communication” to expand “practical cooperation.”

Wang will also meet Pakistani leadership during his visit, she added.

News.Az