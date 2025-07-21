China starts building world’s largest dam on Yarlung Tsangpo

The Yarlung Tsangpo river courses through the Tibetan plateau. Getty Images

China has begun construction of what is set to become the world’s largest hydropower dam, sparking serious concerns in India and Bangladesh over water security and environmental impact.

The Motuo Hydropower Station, located on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet, will surpass the Three Gorges Dam and could generate three times more energy. Chinese Premier Li Qiang presided over the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The river flows into India (Arunachal Pradesh and Assam) and Bangladesh, feeding major rivers such as the Siang, Brahmaputra, and Jamuna.

Officials fear that China could control or divert water, impacting agriculture, livelihoods, and ecosystems downstream.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu warned that the dam poses an “existential threat” to local tribes, describing the potential for a “water bomb” scenario if China releases massive water flows.

Bangladesh has formally requested Beijing to share information about the dam’s plans.

The project will be built in the world’s deepest canyon, near the Namcha Barwa mountain, an area prone to earthquakes.

Activists warn of flooded valleys rich in biodiversity and accuse Beijing of exploiting Tibetan lands while silencing local opposition.

India plans to construct a Siang river dam to act as a buffer against sudden water releases.

China insists it has a “legitimate right” to build the dam and claims it will prioritize ecological protection and boost local prosperity. The power generated will mainly be transmitted to eastern Chinese cities under President Xi Jinping’s “xidiandongsong” policy (“sending western electricity eastwards”).

News.Az