China targets over 32 million vehicle sales in 2025

China has announced a two-year work plan aimed at stabilizing and promoting growth in itsautomotive sector.

The plan sets a target of approximately 32.3 million vehicle sales in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of about 3 percent, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The plan, jointly issued by eight government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, projects sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) to hit around 15.5 million units in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of around 20 percent.

Other targets include steady growth in auto exports and a 6-percent rise in the added value of the auto manufacturing industry in 2025. By 2026, the industry is projected to sustain robust growth, with enhanced efficiency, quality, and scale.

The plan outlines over 60 measures across four key areas, which include stimulating domestic demand, strengthening supply chains, optimizing the business environment, and deepening opening-up and cooperation.

On the demand side, the plan outlines measures to accelerate NEV market expansion and advance intelligent connected vehicle technologies. It specifies that over 700,000 additional NEVs will be deployed in sectors including public transport, taxis and logistics in 25 pilot cities.

The supply-side initiatives target technological innovation to drive consumer demand and standard upgrades to improve product quality. The plan focuses on breakthroughs in automotive chips, operating systems, artificial intelligence, and solid-state batteries.

To optimize the industrial ecosystem and strengthen global cooperation, the plan stresses cost surveys and price monitoring, product consistency checks, timely payments by major automakers, and orderly overseas expansion.

News.Az