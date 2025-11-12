China’s Xi meets Spain’s King Felipe VI in first royal visit in 18 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Spain’s King Felipe VI in Beijing on Wednesday, marking the first state visit to China by a Spanish monarch in 18 years.

The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People, where Xi welcomed the king with a formal ceremony. The visit highlights efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between China and Spain as Beijing deepens engagement with European nations amid global trade shifts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While details of the talks were not immediately disclosed, the visit is expected to cover bilateral trade, investment, and cultural cooperation. The two countries have recently sought to expand collaboration in sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, and technology.

News.Az