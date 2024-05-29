Chinese company to build solar power station in Tajikistan's Panj FEZ

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and China's Eging PV Technology Co., Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a solar power station in Tajikistan's Panj free economic zone (FEZ), News.az reports.

According to the Tajik ministry, the memorandum was signed during a meeting between the Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Zavqi Zavqizoda, and the regional representatives of the Chinese company.In the first stage, it is planned to construct a solar power station with an investment of $150 million, capable of generating 200 MW, covering an area of 250 hectares within the territory of the Panj FEZ. The total investment volume for all four stages amounts to $1.5 billion.During the meeting, Zavqizoda highlighted that the strategic cooperation between Tajikistan and China has reached a qualitative level.The minister addressed investment opportunities in Tajikistan, priority areas, and spheres for attracting foreign investments, including the country's free economic zones. Additionally, he provided tax and administrative incentives for the establishment of industrial enterprises.He also invited participation in investment projects in the construction of solar power stations and the implementation of other priority investment projects in the country, which was welcomed.

News.Az