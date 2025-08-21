Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi begins three-day visit to Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Islamabad for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. This is Wang’s second visit to Pakistan in three years.

The visit will focus on strengthening political, economic, and security cooperation. On Thursday, Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar will co-chair the sixth round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Wang was welcomed at Nur Khan Airbase by Ishaq Dar, senior Foreign Ministry officials, and representatives of the Chinese Embassy. Children in traditional attire also greeted the Chinese minister with flowers.

According to Beijing’s Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, will hold in-depth discussions with Pakistani leaders during his stay in Islamabad.

News.Az