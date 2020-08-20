Choosing Ganja as a target indicates Armenia’s dangerous policy against humanity: Azerbaijani community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia – an aggressor and occupant country – continues to threaten Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came after the remarks voiced by the criminal regime, created in Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia, on the threat to strike at the Azerbaijani city of Ganja.

“Such remarks are another manifestation of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, hatred and Azerbaijanphobia,” read the statement.

The Azerbaijani community stressed that choosing as a target of the Ganja city, which has an ancient history and occupies a special place in the world cultural heritage, indicates Armenia’s dangerous policy directed against humanity.

“All this once again demonstrates that Armenia has brought terror and vandalism to the level of state policy and persistently continues this course. This is also reflected in Armenia’s National Security Strategy, released recently,” according to the statement.

The Azerbaijani community noted that one should not expect something else from the leadership of Armenia, which rejoices in the destruction of an ancient civilization that played an important role in the history of mankind.

The community reiterated support for a negotiated solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “We also support a peaceful coexistence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” it added.

News.Az