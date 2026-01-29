Chris Evans returns, but Sam is still Captain America

+ ↺ − 16 px

Marvel Studios has officially clarified who holds the Captain America mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Chris Evans’ confirmed return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday.

Evans’ comeback as Steve Rogers sparked renewed debate among fans after Avengers: Endgame showed him passing the shield to Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie. While Steve Rogers remains the original Captain America, Sam has since assumed the role in Captain America: Brave New World and upcoming MCU projects, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Now, Marvel’s latest Disney+ series Wonder Man has provided further confirmation. In episode three, a character refers to Captain America as “a regular dude who can throw a shield,” a description that directly aligns with Sam Wilson rather than Steve Rogers, who gained enhanced abilities from the super-soldier serum. The brief exchange signals that within the MCU world, Sam is publicly recognized as Captain America.

The moment also follows Marvel’s recent Avengers: Doomsday promotional material, which identified Evans’ character specifically as Steve Rogers, avoiding the Captain America title. Together, these details reinforce that Sam Wilson is the current Captain America in the MCU timeline.

As Avengers: Doomsday approaches, Sam is positioned as the leader assembling new superhero teams and defending Earth, while Steve Rogers’ return is expected to influence events without reclaiming the shield. Industry observers suggest Steve may take on a supporting role rather than resuming his former title.

Marvel’s storyline direction indicates that Sam Wilson’s tenure as Captain America is set to continue into the future, even as Steve Rogers re-enters the cinematic universe.

News.Az