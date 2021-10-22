Chronicle of Patriotic War: On October 22, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated Aghband settlement, taking full control over border with Iran

One year has passed since the liberation of Aghband settlement of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district from the Armenian occupation.

With the liberation of Aghband settlement on October 22 last year, Azerbaijan took full control over the state border with Iran.

On this day last year, Azerbaijan President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev conveyed the good news to the people and congratulated them.

On the same day, along with Agband, Kollugishlag, Malatkeshin, Kand Zangilan, Genlik, Valigulubayli, Garadara, Chopadara, Tatar, Tiri, Amirkhanli, Gargulu, Bartaz, Dallakli villages of the Zangilan district, as well as Mollaveli, Yukhari Rafidinli, Ashagi Rafidinli of the Fuzuli district, and Sirik, Shikhlar, Mastalibeyli, Darzili villages of the Jabrayil district were liberated.

Under the president’s instructions, the State Border Service has created the necessary security infrastructure in the liberated part of the Iranian-Azerbaijani border. The activity of border posts has been restored there.

