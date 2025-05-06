Chronicle of the war in Ukraine (April 28 – May 5, 2025)

Over the past week, the frontlines in Ukraine remained tense. Russian forces continued their large-scale strikes against Ukrainian positions, industrial sites, and critical infrastructure, while Ukraine intensified its drone attacks deep into Russian territory. Below is a day-by-day summary of key developments:

April 28

Russian troops carried out strikes on Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region, targeting concentrations of manpower and military equipment. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 1,610 troops. Air defense systems also intercepted and destroyed 234 Ukrainian drones and three JDAM-guided bombs.

April 29

Russia’s "Zapad" (Western) group of forces captured the settlement of Doroshivka in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian forces reportedly lost more than 240 personnel in this area. Additionally, Russian air defenses downed 91 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Oryol, and Ryazan regions.

April 30

Russian forces launched high-precision strikes on Ukraine’s defense-industrial facilities and ammunition depots. In the Kharkiv region, a drone attack damaged residential buildings and vehicles, injuring 12 people, including children.

May 1

During the night, Russian forces launched at least 35 air and drone strikes on Ukrainian military targets, including the outskirts of Kyiv and the city of Boryspil. In Odesa, significant damage and fires were reported as a result of the overnight attacks.

May 2

Russia carried out seven coordinated strikes using precision-guided munitions and drones against Ukrainian defense industry sites. In the city of Oleshky, Kherson region, a Ukrainian drone attack killed seven civilians and injured more than 20.

May 3

Russian air defense systems intercepted 170 Ukrainian drones over various regions, including Crimea and Krasnodar Krai. In the Kherson region, four civilians were injured due to Ukrainian shelling.

May 4

Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military airfields and drone production facilities with precision strikes. In Russia’s Bryansk region, the “Strela” plant was struck, resulting in a fire and injuries to two security guards.

May 5

Russia’s "Sever" (Northern) group of forces struck Ukrainian troop and equipment concentrations in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Ukrainian losses included three tanks, two armored vehicles, six trucks, and up to 150 personnel. Russian air defenses also intercepted two JDAM bombs, one HIMARS rocket, and 146 drones.

