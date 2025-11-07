Russia strikes Ukraine’s energy grid in four regions, thousands left without power

Russia carried out overnight strikes on energy infrastructure in four Ukrainian regions, leaving thousands without electricity, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported on Friday.

The attacks targeted facilities in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, according to national grid operator Ukrenergo and private energy company DTEK. Emergency repair work is underway, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The situation is most critical in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk, where many residents have been without power since Thursday. Ukrenergo said electricity consumption limits have been imposed across much of the country to stabilize the system.

From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., restrictions are in effect for industrial and business consumers, while households are urged to use electricity sparingly during peak hours.

DTEK confirmed one of its facilities in the Odesa region was hit overnight, causing serious damage. Backup systems restored power, but full repairs will take time.

No casualties were reported, though residential buildings and a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia suffered damage from blast waves.

Ukraine’s energy companies warned that continued Russian attacks could lead to further emergency outages nationwide.

