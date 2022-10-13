CICA Astana summit approves Kuwait's bid to join organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have expressed support Kuwait's bid to join the organization.

The announcement was made by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign meia.

“The decision to approve Kuwait’s accession to CICA as a member state of our forum has been made. I welcome the State of Kuwait as the 28th member state,” Tokayev said at the 6th summit.

Tokayev congratulated Kuwait on this occasion.

Previously, CICA members included 27 countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Palestine, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. Another nine countries and five international organizations have observer status. Since 2014, the headquarters of the forum is located in the capital of Kazakhstan.

News.Az