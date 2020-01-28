CIS observation mission continues monitoring of Azerbaijan parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The CIS Observation Mission continues monitoring of elections to Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, the mission told secki-2020.az.

The CIS observers visited the constituency election commissions in Salyan, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Astara, Lankaran, Lerik, Kurdamir, Ujar, Yevlakh, Goranboy, Goygol districts and the city of Ganja.

They familiarized themselves with the progress in preparation process ahead of the parliamentary elections and the training activities of members of election commissions at all levels.

Particular attention was paid to the ongoing pre-election campaign. Heads of constituency election commissions informed the members of the mission that the MP candidates were provided with all campaigning opportunities as stipulated by the legislation.

The CIS observers were also informed that the constituencies did not receive any complaints or appeals concerning violation of electoral law.

Members of the CIS mission also visited the aforementioned precinct election commissions and got acquainted with their activities. The observers made certain that the polling stations were provided with legislative acts on elections, necessary methodological recommendations, instructions, information materials, as well as appropriate equipment.

The formation of the CIS Observation Mission is underway.

Documents for accreditation of more than 200 CIS observers have been sent to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

They include representatives of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Turkmenistan, the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, also Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

News.Az

News.Az