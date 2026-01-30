Yandex metrika counter

Citi sees limited US, Israel action against Iran

US and Israeli actions against Iran are likely to remain limited in the near term, as Washington seeks to avoid a wider escalation while maintaining pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme, according to Citigroup.

In a note published on Thursday, Citi said it expects smaller-scale measures, including limited US military action and possible oil tanker seizures. Such steps are likely to keep a risk premium built into oil prices, rather than trigger a sharp market shock, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The bank added that ongoing concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital route for global energy supplies — would continue to support elevated oil prices.

Citi assigned a 70% probability to its base-case scenario, citing US sensitivity to higher energy costs, President Donald Trump’s preference to avoid a full-scale conflict, and internal pressures within Iran that could leave room for a negotiated outcome.

The bank said it does not expect a major Iranian response, pointing to economic strain and domestic unrest. However, it also estimated a 30% chance of heightened but still limited conflict that could disrupt oil flows.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

