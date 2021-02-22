Civilian severely wounded as result of mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Tartar District Prosecutor's Office received the information on February 22 at about 17:00 (GMT+4) that 45-year-old Niyameddin Verdiyev was severely wounded as a result of the explosion of a mine in the liberated territory of the Tartar district, the Tartar prosecutor's office told Trend on Feb. 22.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Verdiyev grazed cattle in that area and lost his right leg below the knee as a result of the explosion.

The fact is being investigated in the Tartar district prosecutor's office.

News.Az

News.Az