Claims of Lachin road “blockade” are baseless: Peaceful protester (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Claims of the “blockade” of the Lachin road are baseless and misleading, the founder of Re-Azerbaijan, Adnan Huseyn, who is taking part in the ongoing peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankendi road, said in a video message, News.Az reports.

“All evidence indicates road is open. Claims of a "blockade" are baseless and misleading,” he said.

The peaceful protester stated that the international community must urge Armenians to stop spreading false information and allow Azerbaijanis to monitor mineral deposits.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 57th straight day.

The protesters continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to the ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

News.Az

News.Az