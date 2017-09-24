Classical Yoga School opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the Classical Yoga School was held at the Culture Center of the Azerbaijani State Security Service Sept. 24.

Head of the country’s State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana and other guests attended the event, according to Trend.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Guliyev said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues the policy of the country’s great leader Heydar Aliyev.

"As a result, development in all spheres is observed in Azerbaijan today,” he added. “We are glad that such a school opens in this center. Yoga is neither sport nor politics. It is just a method of health. The president is doing everything possible for the health of the population. This is one of the actions taken in this direction."

In his speech, ambassador Rana also stressed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and India in all spheres.

The lessons at the school will be taught by Elchin Guliyev, having Yoga Siromani title and diploma. Elchin Guliyev got education at the International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centers in Poland in 2009.

News.Az

