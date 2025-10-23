Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly to leave Strictly Come Dancing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have announced they will step down as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing at the end of this series.

In a post on Tess Daly’s Instagram, Winkleman said: “There have been some rumblings and we want you to hear this from us,” News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Daly added: “We have some news. After 21 wonderfully joyful years on Strictly we have decided that the time is right to step aside and pass over the baton.”

“The very sparkly baton!” Winkleman chimed in.

The duo said hosting the show has been an “absolute dream” and that they always planned to leave together. “We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show,” they wrote.

They also joked about keeping the Strictly spirit alive at home. “We will cry when we say our last ‘Keep dancing!’ but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza!”

