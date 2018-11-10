Closure of Norwegian embassy in Baku regrettable: MFA
The decision of Norway to close its embassy in Azerbaijan is regrettable, but this is the decision of the Norwegian government, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s a
She was commenting on the message of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry about the closure of the embassy in Azerbaijan.
“Azerbaijan has warm, comprehensive relations with Norway,” she said. “
Abdullayeva added that presently, according to available information, the Norwegian side intends to maintain its representation in Azerbaijan through consular activities.
“However, it is not yet clear in what form this representation will be carried out - in the status of an honorary or diplomatic consulate,” she said.
News.Az