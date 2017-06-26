CMO chairman: Adhan already heard in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It’s a great pride that we heard the adhan in parts of our lands liberated from Armenian invasion."

“I’m asking Allah to grant us victory and cause us to liberate our lands so that we can hear the adhan in our Karabakh,” Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazade said following the Eid prayer in Ajdarbey mosque, APA reported.



The CMO chairman noted that unity is dominant throughout the country.



“Today we prayed altogether without denominational discrimination. That’s a policy of our state. Some countries interfere with our domestic affairs, seeking to create religious discrimination. However, we won’t give them that opportunity because we have a tolerant state which has created all conditions for believers. I’m very happy that the country which had just 17 mosques during the Soviet period has in excess of 2,000 mosques now. It’s a great pride that we heard the adhan in parts of our lands liberated from Armenian invasion. The construction of that beautiful mosque in Jojug Marjanli gives us hope that our lands will soon be liberated,” he said.



He also added that there is an equal attitude in Azerbaijan towards all faiths.



“Muslims, Christians, and Jews were given financial aid recently, with no discrimination. That’s a policy of the State of Azerbaijan which is already coming to fruition,” he said.



Pashazadeh congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Eid al-Fitr.



“May Allah increase us in unity and give more power to our state and army,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az