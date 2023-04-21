Yandex metrika counter

CMO chairman slams statements of Armenian Catholicos

  • Politics
  • Share
CMO chairman slams statements of Armenian Catholicos

Azerbaijan is not a country one can speak in a hostile manner with, Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Office (CMO) told journalists on Friday.

He was responding to the recent statements of Armenian Catholicos, who called on Armenia for a new war against Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

"The new calls of the Armenian Catholicos for war stem from the fact that he became a victim of political ambitions, and it is wrong that the clergy interfere in politics," Pashazade added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      