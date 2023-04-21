CMO chairman slams statements of Armenian Catholicos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is not a country one can speak in a hostile manner with, Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Office (CMO) told journalists on Friday.

He was responding to the recent statements of Armenian Catholicos, who called on Armenia for a new war against Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

"The new calls of the Armenian Catholicos for war stem from the fact that he became a victim of political ambitions, and it is wrong that the clergy interfere in politics," Pashazade added.

News.Az