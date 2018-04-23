CNN: Azerbaijan, land of multiculturalism, pleasantly surprises travelers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the land of mountains and mud volcanoes, multiculturalism and mugham music, Tom Marsden, writer and photographer, said in his article published by CNN.

Straddling East and West, Azerbaijan blends dramatic landscapes with people and culture that reflect its fascinating location at the crossroads of Turkey, Russia and Iran, said Marsden, according to Trend.

With a new and easy three-day visa service, reasonable prices and unbeatable hospitality, travelers that make it to the "Land of Fire" are often very pleasantly surprised, he adds.

Marsden advises to visit museums, in particular in the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, and the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Marsden advises tourists to visit the Gobustan National Park, 40 kilometers from central Baku, saying there are more than 6,000 UNESCO-listed rock carvings in the Gobustan National Park, which offer a unique insight into prehistoric life in the Caspian-Caucasus region.

Marsden also wrote about the Formula 1 race to be held in Baku April 27-29.

He says the race has been brought forward to April, which is a great time to visit Baku before the summer heat begins to kick in.

Marsden also advises tourists to visit the beaches of the Absheron Peninsula, Ivanovka village in Ismayilli region, Guba region, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, spectacular Goygol Lake, as well as Shahdag and Tufandag mountain resorts.

