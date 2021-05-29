+ ↺ − 16 px

CoE headquarters in Strasbourg illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)

The headquarters of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France was illuminated in the color of the Azerbaijani flag on the occasion of Republic Day celebrated in Azerbaijan on May 28.

Members of the Azerbaijani community of Strasbourg and representatives of the French youth gathered in front of the CoE headquarters to admire the spectacle.





